Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,707.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,581.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,580.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,342.66 and a twelve month high of $1,733.58.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

