SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $586.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.42 and a twelve month high of $609.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $572.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.96.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

