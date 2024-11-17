Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 54.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $69.46 and a one year high of $105.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

