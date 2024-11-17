Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

