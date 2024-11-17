Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $173,000 in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.75 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.69. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

