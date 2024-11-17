21,026 Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,830,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth $1,476,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,291,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,537,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of EC opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 13.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

