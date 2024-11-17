Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,603,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at about $8,513,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 63.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,159,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,473 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,998,000.

NYSE:BKD opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.32. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 59.06% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $784.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKD. Bank of America downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

