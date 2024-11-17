Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,360,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 281,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $9,001,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 310,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUK opened at $22.10 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.71.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

