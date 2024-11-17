EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 169.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $11.92 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $652.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

EZCORP Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

