Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Position in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 192.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Aris Mining by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,932,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,780,000 after buying an additional 9,422,597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aris Mining by 192.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 44.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 435,277 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ARMN opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $667.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Aris Mining Co. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

