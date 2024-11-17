Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bumble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bumble from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $7.87 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $15.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $995.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Bumble Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.