Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in N-able were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in N-able by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,813,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 116,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of N-able by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after buying an additional 371,013 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of N-able by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,146,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after buying an additional 226,532 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in N-able during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,650,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in N-able by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NABL opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.75 million. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $208,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 322,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,972.96. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NABL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

