Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 14,988 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Weave Communications by 48.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Price Performance

WEAV stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $965.66 million, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEAV

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 525,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,460,516.45. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,066.94. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,957 shares of company stock worth $6,531,864. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.