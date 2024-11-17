Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $202,000 in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 424.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 240.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 40.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UVE opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.30. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,082,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,427.14. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,064 shares of company stock worth $1,191,937. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

