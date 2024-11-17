Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 56.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $44.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

