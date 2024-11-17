Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,872 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

