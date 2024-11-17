Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,425 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Newmark Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMRK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

