Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $225,000 Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 184.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 576.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $70.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

