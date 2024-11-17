Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,827 CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,428,000 after buying an additional 62,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 566,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43,266 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 452,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in CEVA by 1,693.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303,673 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of CEVA opened at $27.01 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.25 million, a PE ratio of -192.91 and a beta of 1.20.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

