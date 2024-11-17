Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $214,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Azenta by 150.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Azenta by 24.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Azenta news, CFO Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $69,669.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,702.72. This trade represents a 6.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Azenta Stock Down 2.6 %

AZTA opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.66 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. Azenta’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

