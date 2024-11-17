23,167 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 123,767 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 220,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 171,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,001,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AIV stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. The business had revenue of $53.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

