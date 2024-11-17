Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $206,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:IT opened at $522.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $559.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,788. This represents a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,172 shares of company stock worth $38,023,255. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

