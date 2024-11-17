Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Holdings Cut by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter valued at $2,177,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,990,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 52.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after buying an additional 446,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,081.76. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,372.56. This trade represents a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $1,097,753. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Shares of FIVN opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.85. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

