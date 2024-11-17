Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 27.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Energizer by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 857.20%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

