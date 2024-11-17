2,811 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,811 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Down 0.8 %

SYNA opened at $74.64 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,120. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 5,609 shares of company stock worth $448,720 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Synaptics Company Profile



Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

