Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 79,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Antero Midstream by 112.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $15.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

