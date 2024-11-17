5,742 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $96,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $10,915,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $130,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,351. This represents a 15.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harjinder Bajwa acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,269.03. This trade represents a 9.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.68 and a beta of 2.08. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

