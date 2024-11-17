Aigen Investment Management LP Has $228,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 101.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,801,000 after buying an additional 34,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $810,105. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,305.44. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.25. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

