Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tennant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 100.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Tennant by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

TNC opened at $86.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.50. Tennant has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.05). Tennant had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

