Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,416,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 161,014 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2,449.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 107,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingevity by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 88,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $3,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $56.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.50. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a positive return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

