Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in StepStone Group by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $65.00 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STEP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $50,191.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $148,578.30. This represents a 25.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $204,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,320.71. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.