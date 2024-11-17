Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $237,000 in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 105,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 726.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 89,504 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

SCVL stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.56. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $46.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Williams Trading increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.