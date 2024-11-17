First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $78.14 and a one year high of $121.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

