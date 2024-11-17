Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after acquiring an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $126.51 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.13 and a one year high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

