Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $163.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo has a 1 year low of $91.25 and a 1 year high of $173.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average of $126.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 152.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

