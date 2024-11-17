British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Raised by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 614,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 779,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 487,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 97,556 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

