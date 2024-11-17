Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,107 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of LW opened at $75.47 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.