Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 364,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 113,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,833,000 after purchasing an additional 304,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

