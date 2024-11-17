Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

