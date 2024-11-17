Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 17,922 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $27.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

