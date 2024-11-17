822 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $338.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.88. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $352.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,520. This trade represents a 29.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

