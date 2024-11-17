Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 425.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,435 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,288 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 289.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

