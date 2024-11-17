Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.84 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

