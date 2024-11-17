Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 974 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

