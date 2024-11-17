ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in ICON Public by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at about $1,143,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public stock opened at $189.64 on Friday. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $188.57 and a fifty-two week high of $347.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ICLR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $363.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on ICON Public from $376.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on ICON Public from $369.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.27.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

