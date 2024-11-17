SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,191 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,000.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $72.71 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

