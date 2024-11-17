Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,897 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 43.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PKST stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.57. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -76.27%.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PKST

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.