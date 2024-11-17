Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

