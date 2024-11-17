Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFV opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

