Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,245,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,869,000 after buying an additional 120,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $88,073,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 752,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

